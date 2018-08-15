Analysts Set $5.70 Price Target for CHF Solutions Inc (CHFS)

CHF Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:CHFS) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $5.70 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CHF Solutions an industry rank of 122 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CHF Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded CHF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd.

In other CHF Solutions news, CEO John L. Erb bought 23,584 shares of CHF Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.12 per share, for a total transaction of $49,998.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CHF Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CHF Solutions by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 180,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 128,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CHFS stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.89. CHF Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $24.45.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.01). CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 166.88% and a negative net margin of 471.94%. The business had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter. equities research analysts predict that CHF Solutions will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, an early-stage medical device company, develops cardiac and coronary disease products primarily in the United States. The company focuses on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow system, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

