Analysts Offer Predictions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) – Analysts at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.42 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $67.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $58.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Stephens lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.18.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $39.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $68.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 39.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XRAY. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $202,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the second quarter worth about $209,000. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Coleman sold 6,038 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $265,490.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,431.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 1,404 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.83, for a total value of $64,345.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,780.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

