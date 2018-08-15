Analysts Offer Predictions for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q3 2018 Earnings (BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report issued on Thursday, August 9th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.36 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.34. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s FY2018 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.33.

BNS opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $55.85 and a 1 year high of $66.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 22.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.6366 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter valued at $2,360,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,180 shares of the bank’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 75.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 525,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,960,000 after buying an additional 225,938 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 830,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,215,000 after buying an additional 42,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 203,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,509,000 after buying an additional 89,300 shares in the last quarter. 45.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

