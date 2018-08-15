Analysts Issue Forecasts for Manitex International Inc’s Q3 2018 Earnings (MNTX)

Manitex International Inc (NASDAQ:MNTX) – Investment analysts at Seaport Global Securities dropped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Manitex International in a report released on Wednesday, August 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Shlisky now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.16. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Manitex International’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

MNTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine raised Manitex International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th.

NASDAQ:MNTX opened at $11.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.24 million, a P/E ratio of 58.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.79. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $7.28 and a 12 month high of $13.26.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Manitex International had a positive return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $63.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Manitex International by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Manitex International by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 62,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Manitex International by 14.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,737,000 after buying an additional 52,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Manitex International by 14.6% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 119,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 15,262 shares during the last quarter. 60.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It offers boom trucks and crane products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction.

