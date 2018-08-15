Analysts Expect Clean Harbors Inc (CLH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE:CLH) to report $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.37. Clean Harbors reported earnings per share of $0.21 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 90.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.19. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $849.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $838.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.25.

CLH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.99. 3,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $44.74 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.15 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, SVP Eric J. Dugas sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.76, for a total transaction of $47,484.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,011,514.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David M. Parry sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.93, for a total transaction of $187,400.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,671.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,743 shares of company stock valued at $975,034 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLH. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth about $19,255,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth about $15,131,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 139.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 382,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,237,000 after acquiring an additional 222,672 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 27.1% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 853,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,430,000 after purchasing an additional 182,311 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Clean Harbors by 7.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,321,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,387,000 after purchasing an additional 88,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.60% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. It operates through Technical Services; Industrial and Field Services; Safety-Kleen; and Oil, Gas and Lodging Services segments. The company's Technical Services segment provides a range of hazardous material management services, including the packaging, collection, transportation, treatment, and disposal of hazardous and non-hazardous waste at its incinerator, landfill, wastewater, and other treatment facilities.

Recommended Story: Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.