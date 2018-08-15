Analysts Expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (ANGO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.19 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. AngioDynamics posted earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). AngioDynamics had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 5.21%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.02 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.44.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AngioDynamics by 7.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,478,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $121,848,000 after buying an additional 374,834 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.3% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,802,894 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,214,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,767 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 14.1% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,028,479 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,741,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 958.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 895,414 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 810,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $21.53. 90,805 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,769. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $15.16 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.51 million, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.