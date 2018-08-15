Analysts Expect Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $352.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (NYSE:AQN) will post sales of $352.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $344.64 million to $361.30 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities reported sales of $353.53 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.57 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.62 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Algonquin Power & Utilities.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $366.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AQN shares. ValuEngine raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 876.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 149,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 134,047 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 122.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,264 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 177,972 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,409,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.1% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 180,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The stock had a trading volume of 163,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.25. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $9.45 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.129 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This is a boost from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.93%.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. The company generates and sells electrical energy through a portfolio of non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

