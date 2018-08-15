Analysts’ Downgrades for August, 15th (IDSY, IEC, IGAMF, IMKTA, IMPUY, INVE, IOSP, JNCE, JSCPY, KALA)

Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, August 15th:

I.D. Systems (NASDAQ:IDSY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “I.D. Systems Inc is a leading provider of wireless solutions for corporate asset management. I.D. Systems’ customers include 3M Company, American Axle, Archer Daniels Midland, Daimler Chrysler, Deere & Co., Ford Motor Company, General Dynamics, Hallmark Cards, Northrop Grumman, Target Corporation, Walgreen Co., the U.S. Navy, the U.S. Postal Service, and the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, among others. The company’s systems enable management to control and track the location and status of their assets in real time. “

IEC Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:IEC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “IEC Electronics Corp. is a full service, ISO 9001 and 9002 certified, contract manufacturer employing state-of-the-art production utilizing both surface mount and pin-through-hole technology. IEC offers its customers a wide range of manufacturing and management services, on either a turnkey or consignment basis, including design prototyping, material procurement and control, concurrent engineering services, manufacturing and test engineering support, statistical quality assurance and complete resource management. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Integrity Gaming (OTCMKTS:IGAMF)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Integrity Gaming Corp. provides capital and gaming machines to casino operators. Integrity Gaming Corp., formerly known as Poydras Gaming Finance Corp., is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Ingles Markets, Incorporated is a leading supermarket chain with operations in the southeastern United States. Ingles’ strategy is to locate its supermarkets primarily in suburban areas, small towns and rural communities, where management believes the market may be underserved by existing supermarkets. “

IMPALA PLATINUM/S (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Impala Platinum Holdings Limited is in the business of mining, refining and the marketing of platinum group metals, especially platinum, as well as nickel, copper and cobalt. Implats is also involved in the secondary sourcing of material through Impala Refining Services which enables it to capitalise on the group’s competitive advantages in processing and refining. The group’s operations on the Bushveld Complex in South Africa (Impala Platinum, Marula Platinum, the Leeuwkop project and Two Rivers) and the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe (Zimplats and Mimosa) give it a significant base of attributable reserve and resource ounces of platinum. Implats also has investments in Aquarius Platinum Limited and its subsidiary Aquarius Platinum (South Africa) Limited which have PGM operations in southern Africa. There are also offshore exploration projects in Botswana, Mozambique, Madagascar and Canada. “

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Identiv Inc. is a global security technology company. It provides trust solutions in the connected world, including premises, information and everyday items. The Company’s trust solutions are implemented using standards-driven products and technology, such as hardware, software, digital certificates, and mobility and cloud services. Its products are used in corporate employee identification cards, company email, information technology networks and facility access control, in national ID cards and passports, transport passes, banking and other uses. Identiv Group, Inc., formerly known as Identive Group, Inc., is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Innospec Inc. is an international specialty chemicals company. Innospec manufactures and supplies a wide range of specialty chemicals to markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific. The Fuel Specialties business specializes in manufacturing and supplying fuel additives that improve fuel efficiency, boost engine performance and reduce harmful emissions. Oilfield Services provides specialty chemicals to all elements of the oil & gas exploration and production industry. The Performance Chemicals business creates innovative technology-based solutions for the customers in the Personal Care, Home Care, Agrochemical, Mining and Industrial markets. Octane Additives produces octane improvers to enhance gasoline. “

Jounce Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JNCE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engaged in developing therapies which enable the immune system to attack tumors. The Company’s lead product candidate, JTX-2011, is a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that binds to and activates the Inducible T cell CO-Stimulator, a protein on the surface of certain T cells found in a range of solid tumors. It also developing JTX-4014 for use in future combinations with JTX-2011, as well as for use in combination with other future product candidates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Cambridge, United States. “

JSR Corp/ADR (OTCMKTS:JSCPY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “JSR Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic rubber and chemical materials. Its operating segment consists of Elastomers, Plastics and Fine Chemicals and Other Products. Elastomers segment produces and merchandises general purpose synthetic rubber for automobile tires, special high performance rubber for automotive components, thermoplastic elastomers for plastic enhancements, and emulsion for paper coating. Plastics segment deals with Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene, Acrylonitrile Ethylene Styrene and Acrylonitrile Styrene Acrylate plastics for automobiles, office automation equipment and amusement machines. Fine Chemicals and Other Products segment manufactures and sells semiconductor, flat panel display and optical fiber coating materials. JSR Corp. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kaman Corporation is in the aerospace and industrial distribution markets. The company produces and/or markets widely used proprietary aircraft bearings and components; complex metallic and composite aerostructures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; aerostructure engineering design analysis and FAA certification services; safe and arm solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S. and allied militaries; design and supply of aftermarket parts to MRO aerospace markets; K-MAX medium to heavy lift helicopters; and support for the company’s SH-2G Super Seasprite maritime helicopters and K-MAX aircraft. Additionally, Kaman provides engineering, design and support for automation, electrical, linear, hydraulic and pneumatic systems as well as belting and rubber fabrication, customized mechanical services, hose assemblies, repair, fluid analysis and motor management. “

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops, produces and markets therapeutics based on chromatographic purification technology. The company offers bio-therapeutics for specialty proteins, specific immunoglobulins and other prescription medicines. Kamada Ltd. is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel. “

KMG Chemicals (NYSE:KMG) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “KMG Chemicals manufactures, markets and distributes specialty, niche chemicals. The company manufactures, markets and distributes three wood preserving chemicals, pentachlorophenol, creosote and sodium pentachlorophenate, to industrial customers engaged in the wood preserving business. The company’s customers use these preservatives to treat wood and supply the treated wood products to end-users in a variety of industries, principally the railroad, utility and construction industries. “

KemPharm (NASDAQ:KMPH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “KemPharm Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the discovery and development of new molecular entity prodrugs. Its product candidates include KP201/APAP, KP511/ER and KP606/ER for the treatment of pain; KP415 for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and KP303 for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, which are in preclinical trail stage. The Company through its LAT platform technology generate prodrug. KemPharm Inc. is based in CORALVILLE, United States. “

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Spectris (LON:SXS) was downgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

