Analysts Anticipate Middleby Corp (MIDD) to Announce $1.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings of $1.57 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.67. Middleby posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Middleby will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.35 to $7.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Middleby.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). Middleby had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $668.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $645.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Middleby’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Middleby from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Middleby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middleby from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middleby presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Middleby during the first quarter valued at $4,747,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in Middleby during the second quarter valued at $229,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Middleby by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in Middleby by 146.1% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 72,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,958,000 after acquiring an additional 42,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its position in Middleby by 12.7% during the first quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 82,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,235,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.91. 5,217 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Middleby has a 1 year low of $98.06 and a 1 year high of $138.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.73.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers cooking and warming equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

