Analysts Anticipate Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mercadolibre’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Mercadolibre posted earnings per share of $0.63 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 74.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercadolibre will report full year earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to $0.64. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $3.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mercadolibre.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.98 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a positive return on equity of 4.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. BidaskClub cut Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mercadolibre from $330.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. ValuEngine cut Mercadolibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mercadolibre from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.92.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded down $19.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $344.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 764,974. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 139.13 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mercadolibre has a fifty-two week low of $217.06 and a fifty-two week high of $417.91.

In related news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 16,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $301.39 per share, with a total value of $4,978,360.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $514,774.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,726 shares of company stock valued at $10,451,306 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. HMS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc hosts online commerce platforms in Latin America. It offers MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce service for businesses and individuals to list items and conduct their sales and purchases online in a fixed-price or auction-based format. The company's Marketplace platform enables commerce through online classifieds for motor vehicles, vessels, aircraft, services, and real estate; and Internet users to browse through various products that are listed on its Website and to register with MercadoLibre to list and purchase items and services.

