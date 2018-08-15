Analysts Anticipate Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Engility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Engility posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engility will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Engility.

Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EGL shares. Vertical Research raised shares of Engility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Engility from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Noble Financial cut shares of Engility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Engility from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Engility presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Engility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Engility during the second quarter worth $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Engility by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EGL stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Engility has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

About Engility

Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.

