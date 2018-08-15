Analysts Anticipate Engility Holdings Inc (EGL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Engility Holdings Inc (NYSE:EGL) will report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Engility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.53. Engility posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Engility will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Engility.
Engility (NYSE:EGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. Engility had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $488.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Engility by 2.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 135,293 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Engility during the second quarter worth $242,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility during the fourth quarter worth $1,586,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Engility during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Engility by 10.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,019,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $24,878,000 after purchasing an additional 97,859 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of EGL stock opened at $33.85 on Friday. Engility has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $36.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.
About Engility
Engility Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of technical services to the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of State, Federal Aviation Administration, Department of Homeland Security, and space-related and intelligence community agencies.
Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Engility (EGL)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Engility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.