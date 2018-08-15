Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy Co (DTE) to Announce $1.68 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) will announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60. DTE Energy posted earnings of $1.48 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 24th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full-year earnings of $6.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DTE Energy.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DTE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Howard Weil assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.27 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.73.

Shares of DTE Energy stock opened at $111.04 on Friday. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $94.25 and a 52-week high of $116.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be paid a $0.8825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 14th. This represents a $3.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.15%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.49, for a total transaction of $45,790.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $418,076.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,029.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,773,947 in the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Global X Management Co. LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 7,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. HL Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 523,276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,630,000 after buying an additional 10,649 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,447,000 after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its position in DTE Energy by 301.8% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 34,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after buying an additional 25,928 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DTE Energy (DTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.