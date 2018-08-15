Analysts Anticipate Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (BMTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $55.90 Million

Analysts expect Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:BMTC) to post $55.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bryn Mawr Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $54.90 million and the highest is $56.90 million. Bryn Mawr Bank posted sales of $45.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Bryn Mawr Bank will report full-year sales of $227.32 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $225.38 million to $229.25 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $238.73 million per share, with estimates ranging from $237.34 million to $240.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bryn Mawr Bank.

Get Bryn Mawr Bank alerts:

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $57.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.58 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 15.20%.

BMTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of BMTC traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. 45,221 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,103. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $983.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 0.56. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 52-week low of $38.75 and a 52-week high of $50.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Bryn Mawr Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. Bryn Mawr Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.32%.

In related news, EVP Joseph G. Keefer sold 2,040 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $99,694.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,914.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea F. Gilbert sold 3,500 shares of Bryn Mawr Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.83, for a total transaction of $170,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BMTC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $129,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 2nd quarter worth $148,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Bryn Mawr Bank

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. The company accepts deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, NOW, and market rate accounts.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bryn Mawr Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.