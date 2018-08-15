Anadarko Petroleum Co. (APC) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Anadarko Petroleum Co. (NYSE:APC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the oil and gas development company on Wednesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%.

Anadarko Petroleum has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 41.3% per year over the last three years. Anadarko Petroleum has a payout ratio of 32.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Anadarko Petroleum to earn $3.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.1%.

Get Anadarko Petroleum alerts:

Anadarko Petroleum stock traded down $2.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. The company had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,131,336. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Anadarko Petroleum has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $76.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.27.

Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The oil and gas development company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). Anadarko Petroleum had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Anadarko Petroleum will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Anadarko Petroleum announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, July 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas development company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Johnson Rice downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Anadarko Petroleum from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $88.00 target price on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Anadarko Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America set a $100.00 price target on Anadarko Petroleum and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.15.

About Anadarko Petroleum

Anadarko Petroleum Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Exploration and Production, WES Midstream, and Other Midstream. The company explores for and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Anadarko Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anadarko Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.