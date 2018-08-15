Amy Horton Sells 3,000 Shares of Cryolife Inc (CRY) Stock

Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) CAO Amy Horton sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $98,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 97,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,331.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cryolife stock opened at $32.10 on Wednesday. Cryolife Inc has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $34.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 80.25 and a beta of 0.73.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Cryolife Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryolife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Cryolife from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Cryolife by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 49,929 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cryolife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. increased its position in Cryolife by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 345,581 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cryolife by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

