Ampio Pharmaceuticals (AMPE) Shares Gap Up to $0.44

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.43, but opened at $0.44. Ampio Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.46, with a volume of 2831484 shares traded.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,671 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 180.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 85,555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its position in shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 166,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds by affecting specific pathways at the protein expression and at the transcription level; activating specific phosphatase or depleting available phosphate needed for the inflammation process; and decreasing vascular permeability.

Further Reading: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampio Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.