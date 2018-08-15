Amphenol Co. (APH) Position Trimmed by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp reduced its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 76.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,774 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amphenol by 8,640.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,433,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,269 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,813,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Amphenol by 108.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,643,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $141,585,000 after purchasing an additional 855,870 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,963,523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,891,716,000 after purchasing an additional 844,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,726,000. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $3,105,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,299,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $764,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $956,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 640,213 shares of company stock worth $60,480,618 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $94.07 on Wednesday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $95.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.90.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 14th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Amphenol has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.88.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, bus bars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

