AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (AMN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.14.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMN shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, August 3rd.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,777. AMN Healthcare Services has a 52 week low of $36.90 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.42.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $558.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $234,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,970.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $732,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,365 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,861.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock worth $2,149,370. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 8.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,694,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,290,000 after purchasing an additional 533,007 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 14.5% during the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,776,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,111,000 after purchasing an additional 224,540 shares during the last quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.8% during the second quarter. Hermes Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,192,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,889,000 after purchasing an additional 135,690 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,169,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 55.5% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,062,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,287,000 after purchasing an additional 379,588 shares during the last quarter.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments from a few days up to one year under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.