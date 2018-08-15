Amerisur Resources (ASUXF) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Amerisur Resources (OTCMKTS:ASUXF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Amerisur Resources PLC is an oil and gas exploration and production company. Its primarily portfolio of assets consists in Colombia and Paraguay. Amerisur Resources PLC is headquartered in Wales, Great Britain. “

Shares of ASUXF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Amerisur Resources has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.25.

Amerisur Resources plc engages in exploration and production of oil and gas assets in Colombia and Paraguay. It has assets around the OBA pipeline and also across the wider Putumayo region, with 11 blocks in total covering 984,000 hectares gross. Amerisur Resources Plc was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Cardiff, the United Kingdom.

