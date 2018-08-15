American Vanguard (AVD) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Headlines about American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. American Vanguard earned a daily sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 48.0708286655102 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVD. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Vanguard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Vanguard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

American Vanguard stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.35. 62,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,144. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.29 million, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.01.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $107.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that American Vanguard will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Porpiglia sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total value of $65,716.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,557 shares in the company, valued at $576,352.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 9,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $207,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $754,746.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

