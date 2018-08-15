American Tower Corp (AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve Sells 7,152 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
NYSE AMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $155.28.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,280 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,992,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in American Tower by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 726,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,654,000 after acquiring an additional 553,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,710,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.
About American Tower
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
See Also: Analyst Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.