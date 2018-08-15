American Tower Corp (AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve Sells 7,152 Shares

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 7,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $1,065,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE AMT traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,413,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,375,722. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $130.37 and a 12 month high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on American Tower from $167.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Tower by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,362,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,233,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410,425 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in American Tower by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,318,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $772,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,280 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $155,992,000. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its stake in American Tower by 320.1% in the 1st quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 726,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,654,000 after acquiring an additional 553,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in American Tower by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,710,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,796,000 after acquiring an additional 441,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

