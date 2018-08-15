American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 16th

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share by the software maker on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th.

American Software has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American Software has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect American Software to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA opened at $16.46 on Wednesday. American Software has a 1-year low of $9.23 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The firm has a market cap of $492.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72 and a beta of 0.74.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 21st. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.59 million. American Software had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 10.69%. equities research analysts anticipate that American Software will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,626 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $97,600.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,024.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 20,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $295,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 435,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,628.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,028 shares of company stock worth $1,023,139 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMSWA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. BidaskClub upgraded American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. ValuEngine upgraded American Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on American Software from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

