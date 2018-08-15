American Public Education, Inc. (APEI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2018 earnings estimates for American Public Education in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst P. Appert now expects that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.38. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for American Public Education’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.59 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.71 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on APEI. BidaskClub cut American Public Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Sidoti upgraded American Public Education from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on American Public Education from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.25.

American Public Education stock opened at $34.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $563.75 million, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.65. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $17.40 and a 52 week high of $46.15.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.14 million. American Public Education had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 7.97%. American Public Education’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,247,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,614,000 after acquiring an additional 149,612 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,383,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,229,000 after acquiring an additional 225,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,998,000 after acquiring an additional 41,801 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 596,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,122,000 after acquiring an additional 116,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of American Public Education by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 294,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 130,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wallace E. Jr. Boston sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 382,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,709,263.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,300 shares of company stock valued at $529,488. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 108 degree programs and 109 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

