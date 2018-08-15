American National BankShares (AMNB) & CoBiz Financial (COBZ) Head to Head Contrast

American National BankShares (NASDAQ: COBZ) and CoBiz Financial (NASDAQ:COBZ) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Get American National BankShares alerts:

American National BankShares pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. CoBiz Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. American National BankShares pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CoBiz Financial pays out 42.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National BankShares has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CoBiz Financial has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

American National BankShares has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CoBiz Financial has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares American National BankShares and CoBiz Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National BankShares $77.26 million 4.66 $15.24 million $2.07 19.95 CoBiz Financial $177.19 million 5.30 $32.91 million $0.95 23.33

CoBiz Financial has higher revenue and earnings than American National BankShares. American National BankShares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CoBiz Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for American National BankShares and CoBiz Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National BankShares 0 3 0 0 2.00 CoBiz Financial 0 5 0 0 2.00

American National BankShares currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.57%. CoBiz Financial has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential downside of 8.62%. Given American National BankShares’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe American National BankShares is more favorable than CoBiz Financial.

Profitability

This table compares American National BankShares and CoBiz Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National BankShares 23.11% 10.15% 1.18% CoBiz Financial 21.05% 13.80% 1.21%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.4% of American National BankShares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of American National BankShares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of CoBiz Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CoBiz Financial beats American National BankShares on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National BankShares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, and consumer loans. It also offers trust and investment services, such as estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage services; online and telephone banking services; insurance services; and investment management services, including purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts, as well as operates 34 automated teller machines. As of February 21, 2018, it operated 26 banking offices and 2 loan production offices in Virginia and North Carolina. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Danville, Virginia.

About CoBiz Financial

CoBiz Financial Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides various financial products and services in the United States. It operates through Commercial Banking and Fee-Based Lines segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial, real estate, and private banking services, as well as treasury management, interest-rate hedging, and depository products. The Fee-Based Lines segment provides investment advisory and insurance brokerage services; investment management advisory services to individuals, families, and businesses; and property and casualty, and employee benefit group insurance broker agency services to small- to mid-sized employers, commercial enterprises, and individual lines to their owners. CoBiz Financial Inc. operates 11 locations, including 7 in the Denver metropolitan area, as well as one each in Boulder, Colorado Springs, Fort Collins, and Vail located in Colorado under the Colorado Business Bank name; and 4 locations serving the Phoenix metropolitan area and the surrounding area of Maricopa County in Arizona under the Arizona Business Bank name. The company was formerly known as CoBiz Inc. and changed its name to CoBiz Financial Inc. in May 2007. CoBiz Financial Inc., was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.