AMERCO (UHAL) Shares Bought by Robotti Robert

Robotti Robert grew its position in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 257.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Robotti Robert’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of AMERCO by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AMERCO in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Institutional investors own 37.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $379.73. The company had a trading volume of 20,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,221. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.94. AMERCO has a 1-year low of $317.42 and a 1-year high of $400.99.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.03 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.40 million. AMERCO had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.44 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 15.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. TheStreet upgraded AMERCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

In related news, insider Carlos Vizcarra sold 2,419 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.51, for a total value of $862,397.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

