AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (AMC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) will report ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). AMC Entertainment reported earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year earnings of $0.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. AMC Entertainment had a negative net margin of 5.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.70%. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.35) EPS.

AMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment to $27.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.14.

Shares of AMC traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,298,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,339. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.76. AMC Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 24th. Investors of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. AMC Entertainment’s payout ratio is -89.89%.

In other AMC Entertainment news, SVP Carla C. Sanders sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total transaction of $88,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,041.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Stephen A. Colanero sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total transaction of $85,555.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 69,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,864 shares of company stock worth $443,966 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMC. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,172,000. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 146.1% during the 1st quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,153,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278,528 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 416.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 791,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 638,484 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMC Entertainment by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 572,903 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,774,000. 41.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or had interests in 649 theatres with a total of 8,224 screens in the United States; and 365 theatres and 2,945 screens internationally.

