AmBase (ABCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

Shares of AmBase stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. AmBase has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.58.

AmBase Company Profile

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

