Ambac Financial Group (AMBC) Earning Positive Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) has trended positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Ambac Financial Group earned a news impact score of 0.46 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 47.2411939336444 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of AMBC stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $21.90. 3,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $13.17 and a one year high of $23.34. The firm has a market cap of $991.42 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.21. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $150.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently commented on AMBC. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Ambac Financial Group to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th.

Ambac Financial Group Company Profile

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to clients in public and private sectors worldwide. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies and credit derivative contracts for public finance, structured finance, and international finance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

