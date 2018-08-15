Amazon.com (AMZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,925.00

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,925.00 and last traded at $1,907.09, with a volume of 181827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,890.98.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.

The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 421.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $2.58. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company had revenue of $52.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 17.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $17,697,125. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 1,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,829,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.

