Amazon.com (AMZN) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,925.00

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1,925.00 and last traded at $1,907.09, with a volume of 181827 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,890.98.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,550.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price objective (up from $1,750.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,750.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,020.00 price target (up from $1,800.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,933.51.
The company has a market cap of $920.03 billion, a PE ratio of 421.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.
In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,582.11, for a total transaction of $1,945,995.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,821,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas O. Ryder sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,783.81, for a total transaction of $8,919,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,179,525.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,195 shares of company stock valued at $17,697,125. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Grove Capital LP boosted its position in Amazon.com by 434.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Grove Capital LP now owns 1,443 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC now owns 902 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 61,500 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,538,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Sandler Capital Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,482,000. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,829,000. 57.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN)
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from vendors, as well as those offered by third-party sellers through physical stores and retail Websites, such as amazon.com, amazon.ca, amazon.com.mx, amazon.com.au, amazon.com.br, amazon.cn, amazon.fr, amazon.de, amazon.in, amazon.it, amazon.co.jp, amazon.nl, amazon.es, and amazon.co.uk.
Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.