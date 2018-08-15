AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $24.65 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $17.00) on shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.97.

Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 0.39.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,200,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% during the 1st quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC now owns 50,581 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 41,545 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 66,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AMAG Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 458,445 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter.

About AMAG Pharmaceuticals

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

