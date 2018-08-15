AMAG Pharmaceuticals (AMAG) Given Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.16

Media headlines about AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. AMAG Pharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the specialty pharmaceutical company an impact score of 47.5218029800311 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMAG shares. BidaskClub cut AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Leerink Swann began coverage on AMAG Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.65 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley raised AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered AMAG Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.97.

Shares of AMAG traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 1,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 930,290. AMAG Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $26.10. The company has a market capitalization of $884.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.06.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.54). AMAG Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 36.87%. The business had revenue of $146.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. AMAG Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that AMAG Pharmaceuticals will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William K. Heiden sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,015 shares in the company, valued at $8,200,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William K. Heiden sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 333,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,325,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients who have intolerance to oral iron or have had unsatisfactory response to oral iron, as well as patients who have chronic kidney disease; Intrarosa(prasterone) vaginal insert steroid for the treatment of dyspareunia due to menopause; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds.

