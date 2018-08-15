Altius Minerals (ALS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $12.10

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$12.10 and last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 89851 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.70.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.25 target price on shares of Altius Minerals in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th.

About Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty, streaming, and mineral project generation company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalties and streams in 15 operating mines of copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; and various pre-development stage royalties in mineral commodities.

