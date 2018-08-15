Alps Advisors Inc. Trims Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (D)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,597,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,074,661,000 after purchasing an additional 565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 38.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,755,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,804,145,000 after buying an additional 7,397,191 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,516,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,590,000 after buying an additional 50,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,415,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,896,000 after buying an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,347,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $158,324,000 after buying an additional 107,358 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

D opened at $69.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.53 and a fifty-two week high of $85.30. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.28.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 92.78%.

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. They set a “sector perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.50.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy in the United States. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities through gas, coal, nuclear, oil, renewables, biomass, hydro, solar, and power purchase agreements; and related energy supply operations.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.