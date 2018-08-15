Alps Advisors Inc. Has $7.32 Million Holdings in Hecla Mining (HL)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,844,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 563,063 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.46% of Hecla Mining worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 121,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 23,306 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 12.8% in the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 540,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares during the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,419,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 319,706 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 41,746,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,211,000 after purchasing an additional 960,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 694,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 13th. ValuEngine raised Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets set a $4.00 target price on Hecla Mining and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Hecla Mining in a research report on Friday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hecla Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.78.

HL stock opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $5.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 3.35.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $147.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers zinc, lead, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

