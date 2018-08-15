Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in TESARO Inc (TSRO)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in TESARO Inc (NASDAQ:TSRO) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,676 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of TESARO worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Ostrum Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TESARO by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of TESARO in the 1st quarter worth about $220,000.

Shares of TSRO stock opened at $28.04 on Wednesday. TESARO Inc has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $136.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -29.71.

TESARO (NASDAQ:TSRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $57.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.50 million. TESARO had a negative net margin of 180.29% and a negative return on equity of 285.30%. The business’s revenue was up 94.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.82) EPS. analysts forecast that TESARO Inc will post -11.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TSRO. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of TESARO to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of TESARO in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TESARO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of TESARO from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of TESARO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. TESARO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.70.

In other news, Director Arnold L. Oronsky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $267,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,062.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 7,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $307,891.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,329 shares of company stock worth $582,019. Insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Tesaro, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, identifies, acquires, develops, and commercializes cancer therapeutics and oncology supportive care products in the United States. It offers ZEJULA (niraparib), an orally active and potent poly polymerase inhibitor for the maintenance treatment of women with recurrent epithelial ovarian, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; and VARUBI (rolapitant), a neurokinin-1, or NK-1, receptor antagonist for the prevention of chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting.

