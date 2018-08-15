Alps Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH)

Alps Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 17.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,899 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- worth $3,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GWPH. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new position in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 497.0% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GWPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.29.

GWPH opened at $133.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.21. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a fifty-two week low of $96.42 and a fifty-two week high of $164.76.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 47.65% and a negative net margin of 1,392.61%. equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will post -9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing cannabinoid prescription medicines using botanical extracts derived from the Cannabis plant. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Sativex Research and Development, and Pipeline Research and Development.

