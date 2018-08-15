Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 89.78% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

ALPN stock opened at $6.85 on Monday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $97.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.99 and a current ratio of 20.99.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.13 million. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,602.19% and a negative return on equity of 26.00%. sell-side analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Alpine Immune Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 40.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,302 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 20,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 122.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 32,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an ICOS/CD28 antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202 program for the treatment of cancer.

