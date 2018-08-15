Alphabet Inc Class C (GOOG) CEO Sells $12,302,100.00 in Stock

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) CEO Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,230.21, for a total transaction of $12,302,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,917.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sundar Pichai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 1st, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,229.07, for a total transaction of $12,290,700.00.

On Wednesday, July 18th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,198.47, for a total transaction of $11,984,700.00.

On Thursday, July 5th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,113.42, for a total transaction of $11,134,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,179.07, for a total transaction of $11,790,700.00.

On Wednesday, June 6th, Sundar Pichai sold 10,000 shares of Alphabet Inc Class C stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,139.18, for a total transaction of $11,391,800.00.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $27.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,214.38. 1,816,216 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,710,057. The company has a market capitalization of $861.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 1.13. Alphabet Inc Class C has a 12 month low of $903.40 and a 12 month high of $1,273.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.15.

Alphabet Inc Class C (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $11.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.66 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $32.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.13 billion. Alphabet Inc Class C had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.01 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMS Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.9% during the second quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 1,465 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 7.2% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 614 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 13.8% during the second quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 347 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 1.9% during the second quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 2,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet Inc Class C by 2.7% during the second quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 1,581 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 34.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,405.00 target price (up previously from $1,240.00) on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C from $1,285.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet Inc Class C in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet Inc Class C has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,245.96.

About Alphabet Inc Class C

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

