Allied Minds (ALLWF) & TCG BDC (CGBD) Head-To-Head Comparison

Allied Minds (NASDAQ: CGBD) and TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.7% of TCG BDC shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of TCG BDC shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Allied Minds and TCG BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC 45.15% 9.32% 5.21%

Dividends

TCG BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. Allied Minds does not pay a dividend. TCG BDC pays out 85.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Minds and TCG BDC’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Minds N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A TCG BDC $165.00 million 6.48 $84.20 million $1.74 9.82

TCG BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Allied Minds.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Allied Minds and TCG BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Minds 0 0 0 0 N/A TCG BDC 0 2 2 0 2.50

TCG BDC has a consensus price target of $18.83, suggesting a potential upside of 10.27%. Given TCG BDC’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TCG BDC is more favorable than Allied Minds.

Risk and Volatility

Allied Minds has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TCG BDC has a beta of -0.45, indicating that its stock price is 145% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TCG BDC beats Allied Minds on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Allied Minds Company Profile

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety. It primarily invests in companies based in the United States, but depending on opportunities this could be expanded to a global network of partners and investments. The firm typically invests between $0.25 million and $1 million in seed investments and from $5 million to $10 million in Series A investments. The firm focuses on commercializing technologies from leading United States Universities and national labs. It seeks to take majority equity positions in its portfolio companies. The firm partners with universities to fund licensing deals and corporate spin-outs. It prefers to continue to invest alongside a syndicate for larger Series A and follow-on rounds. Allied Minds plc is based in Boston, Massachusetts with additional offices in London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles, California; Seattle, Washington; New York; New York and Washington, DC.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc. is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

