Allergan plc (AGN) Shares Bought by Rothschild Asset Management Inc.

Rothschild Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) by 17.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 263,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,650 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Allergan were worth $43,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Kaizen Advisory LLC raised its position in Allergan by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Allergan by 3,193.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Allergan by 46.1% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allergan in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William Meury sold 24,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.59, for a total transaction of $3,775,860.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AGN traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.92. 12,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,740,283. Allergan plc has a 12-month low of $142.81 and a 12-month high of $237.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.16.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $4.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.29. Allergan had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.02 earnings per share. Allergan’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Allergan plc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Allergan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Allergan and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Allergan in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Allergan in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Allergan from $213.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.48.

Allergan Company Profile

Allergan plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes medical aesthetics, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates through US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International segments. The company offers a portfolio of products that provide treatment for the central nervous system, gastroenterology, women's health and urology, ophthalmology, neurosciences, medical aesthetics, dermatology, plastic surgery, liver disease, inflammation, metabolic syndromes, and fibrosis, as well as Alzheimer's disease.

