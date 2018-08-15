Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) Position Trimmed by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,014 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 15,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,328 shares during the period.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $26.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.77 and a 12 month high of $30.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.98 and a beta of 2.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.16. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ATI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Longbow Research downgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

In related news, Director James C. Diggs sold 3,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $112,052.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,053,655.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Karl D. Schwartz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total value of $26,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,844 shares of company stock valued at $166,043 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces, converts, and distributes a range of high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

