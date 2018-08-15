Alio Gold (ALO) Downgraded to Hold at Clarus Securities

Clarus Securities cut shares of Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Alio Gold in a report on Monday, June 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

Get Alio Gold alerts:

Alio Gold stock opened at C$1.17 on Monday. Alio Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.05.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$33.86 million for the quarter. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

About Alio Gold

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Alio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.