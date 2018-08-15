Alio Gold (ALO) Downgraded by Clarus Securities

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) was downgraded by equities researchers at Clarus Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$3.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Pi Financial set a C$3.50 price target on shares of Alio Gold in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Alio Gold from C$6.00 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alio Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.71.

Shares of ALO opened at C$1.17 on Monday. Alio Gold has a 12 month low of C$1.17 and a 12 month high of C$6.05.

Alio Gold (TSE:ALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$33.86 million for the quarter. Alio Gold had a net margin of 20.63% and a return on equity of 11.98%.

Alio Gold Company Profile

Alio Gold Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral resource properties in Mexico. It primarily sells gold and silver. The company's principal assets include its 100% owned and operating San Francisco open-pit, heap leach gold mine in Sonora, Mexico; and its 100%-owned development stage Ana Paula Project in Guerrero, Mexico.

