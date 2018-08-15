Alder Biopharmaceuticals (ALDR) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Study Shows

Press coverage about Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) has trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Alder Biopharmaceuticals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 46.89860499776 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of ALDR stock traded down $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $18.65. 5,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,313,893. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.60 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 2.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.01. equities research analysts anticipate that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ALDR shares. BidaskClub downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on Alder Biopharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total value of $386,984.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 268,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,159,352.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 5,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total value of $98,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,719.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,094. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

