Albemarle Co. to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (ALB)

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Albemarle in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst M. Sison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.27. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q4 2018 earnings at $1.49 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.08. Albemarle had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $853.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.49 million.

ALB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Vertical Group raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.78.

ALB opened at $97.33 on Monday. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $86.75 and a twelve month high of $144.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Albemarle by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,617,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $246,894,000 after buying an additional 2,419,144 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,330,974 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $691,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,510 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion acquired a new stake in Albemarle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $113,591,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its position in Albemarle by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,985,826 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $184,166,000 after purchasing an additional 602,784 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Albemarle by 334.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 741,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $68,795,000 after purchasing an additional 570,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.19%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium and Advanced Materials segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and automobiles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

