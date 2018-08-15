AirBoss of America (BOS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cormark

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cormark from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. They presently have a C$14.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$15.50. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BOS. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd.

Shares of BOS stock traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$13.40. 8,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,577. AirBoss of America has a 12-month low of C$9.96 and a 12-month high of C$16.06.

In other news, insider James Gordon Flatt purchased 93,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$14.05 per share, with a total value of C$1,317,890.00.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells rubber-based products to the resource, military, automotive, and industrial markets primarily in Canada and the United States. The company operates through: Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products segments. The Rubber Solutions segment is involved in the custom rubber compounding and supplying mixed rubber for use in mining, transportation, industrial rubber, military, automotive, conveyor belting, and other products; and distributes chemicals.

