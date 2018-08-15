AEW Capital Management L P Grows Stake in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

AEW Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. AEW Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.11% of Apartment Investment and Management worth $7,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIV. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 7,351,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $299,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,826 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 9,850.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,665,000 after acquiring an additional 599,208 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,106,000. V3 Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,919,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 1,223.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 335,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after acquiring an additional 310,104 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AIV shares. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

In other Apartment Investment and Management news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AIV stock opened at $43.30 on Wednesday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a 1-year low of $37.97 and a 1-year high of $46.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.45.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Apartment Investment and Management’s payout ratio is 62.04%.

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 184 communities in 22 states and the District of Columbia.

