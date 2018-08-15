AEW Capital Management L P Grows Position in Retail Properties of America Inc (RPAI)

AEW Capital Management L P increased its position in Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,323,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,000 shares during the period. Retail Properties of America makes up about 2.5% of AEW Capital Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. AEW Capital Management L P owned approximately 3.34% of Retail Properties of America worth $93,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 1,064.5% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.30 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $10.84 and a fifty-two week high of $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 39.61%. The business had revenue of $119.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.92 million. analysts expect that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Boenning Scattergood set a $16.00 price target on Retail Properties of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Retail Properties of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located shopping centers in the United States. As of March 31, 2018, the Company owned 106 retail operating properties representing 19.5 million square feet. The Company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RPAI.

