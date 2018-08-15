Advisors Preferred LLC Invests $818,000 in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (DPS)

Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. (NYSE:DPS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 19,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald G. Rogers sold 16,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,947,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Derry L. Hobson sold 1,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $218,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,983 shares of company stock valued at $7,707,383. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DPS opened at $123.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Dr Pepper Snapple Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.23 and a 52-week high of $126.65.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DPS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Dr Pepper Snapple Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dr Pepper Snapple Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.85.

Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc manufactures and distributes non-alcoholic beverages in the United States, Mexico and the Caribbean, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, and Latin America Beverages. It offers flavored carbonated soft drinks (CSDs) and non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including ready-to-drink teas, juices, juice drinks, mineral and coconut water, and mixers, as well as manufactures and sells Mott's apple sauces.

