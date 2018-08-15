Advisors Preferred LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN)

Advisors Preferred LLC cut its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,880 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF accounts for about 0.5% of Advisors Preferred LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HL Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 29,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 125,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 60,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $171,000.

FLRN stock opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $30.85.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0688 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

